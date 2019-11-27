Katie Holmes Posted an Unedited Photo of Her Stretch Marks on Instagram, and Fans Are Loving It

Katie Holmes has stretch marks—and she's getting major love online for showing them off in her latest photo shoot.

The actress, 40, shared two photos from her latest photo shoot with Vogue Australia on November 17. The pictures feature Holmes wearing a sleek black bra and blazer, and the second photo offers a clear look at her stomach.

But it wasn’t just the sexy shots that caught the internet's attention. The actress left her photos unedited, revealing not only her natural beauty—but also her stretch marks.

To no one’s surprise, Holmes received a ton of support on her photo for keeping things au naturale and proving that like most women, she has stretch marks, too.

“Love how beautiful and natural you are with your body. You aren’t afraid to show your body exactly how it is,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “So bold!! I love that you’re slightly showing the pregnancy warrior marks. You go girl!!!!”

Holmes isn't the first celeb to embrace her natural physique on Instagram. Plenty of famous ladies have been ditching the editing apps and keeping things real on social media. In August, Demi Lovato wowed fans with a unretouched photo of herself in a bikini, rocking every curve and dimple. Earlier this week, Sarah Hyland shared an unedited photo of her stomach that she initially "hated" but came to love later.

While Holmes hasn't acknowledged any of the praise she's received for her latest shot, let's hope that more celebs take a page out of her book and choose to share their all-natural bodies on social media.

