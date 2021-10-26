Kate Hudson Poses in Lingerie to Support Breast Cancer Research

Kate Hudson is helping to raise money for breast cancer research by posing in her underwear. The actress shared an Instagram post on Monday wearing only a matching bra and underwear set, but it's all in the name of advocacy.

Kate Hudson Lingerie Photo Credit: Getty Images

"It's Breast Cancer Awareness month and I'm stretching my quads before joining my friends at @kitundergarments and @thirdlove as they kick it to cancer 💪 by donating 15% of sales from the #kitstokickcancer collection to Women's Cancer Research Fund 💗," Hudson captioned the photo. In the pic, she can be seen flashing her abs while wearing white heeled booties, with her tousled ponytail in her face.

In addition to her picture, Hudson posted some statistics from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to her Instagram Story, including the fact that research into breast cancer has led to a 40% reduction in breast cancer deaths over the last 25 years, per the organization. In her Story, she also left a link for people to donate to the foundation.

People in the comment section cheered the 42-year-old mom for using her platform to help raise awareness and funds. They also showed support for her body confidence. "Wow!" one person wrote. "OMG perfecto!!!!," another said. Hudson's comment section was also jam-packed with fire emojis.

Hudson has been open about her workout journey after having her daughter, Rani, now 2. In January 2020, the Almost Famous star even shared an Instagram Story about her weight.

"So, post holiday I'm basically 136… I always round up!" she wrote over a photo of herself standing on a scale. "I'm going to say 3-5lbs is mostly water and I'm a muscular frame so I weigh more even though I'm lean… important for people to understand that! Weight in muscle is a happy number!" Hudson also wrote "10 to go" on the side.

Hudson also shared a video of herself afterward jumping on a trampoline next to the words, "rebounding 30 minutes."

But Hudson does more than jump on the trampoline for exercise, as made clear by her Instagram page, which features snippets of her workouts. In August, she shared a video of herself doing weight-bearing squats with the caption, "All about that squat! 🍑"

A month earlier, she also shared a peak into her push-up and dancing bear plank routine. Around the same time, she posted a video of her working to increase the flexibility of her hip rotation.

While she encouraged her followers to give the hip mobility exercise a shot, she did have this reminder: "Don't hurt yourself. Be kind to you body!!!"