The Kardashian Sisters FINALLY Respond After Being Slammed For Dangerous Weight Loss Promotion

The Kardashian sisters are no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to their social media accounts. Over the past few years, the sisters have promoted a handful of weight loss products, including shakes, teas, and supplements. But not everyone is on board with their personal business endeavors—and the family has received some heat as a result of these advertisements. In a recent New York Times interview, Khloe and Kim finally responded to criticism they’ve received about their controversial ads—and their responses might surprise you.

For months, The Good Place star Jameela Jamil has been calling out the Kardashians on social media for promoting weight loss advertisements such as detox teas and lollipops. Jamil has criticized Khloe’s ads in particular, saying that the star is having a negative influence on women, calling her a “terrible and toxic influence on young girls.”

"If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product,” Jamil wrote underneath a since-deleted Instagram ad Khloe posted. “And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy [...] then I guess I have to."

Though products that claim to be a quick-fix for weight loss are nothing new, Instagram has made them increasingly popular. Celebrities and influencers often post ads on their personal Instagram accounts claiming that these products are a great way to slim down—but followers often don't understand how these products really work.

Many "detox" products contain caffeine and diuretics that may help you feel lighter, but won't contribute to true weight loss, experts say. “Detox teas can also trigger a laxative effect, which causes your body to eliminate waste from your GI tract, another result that can make your stomach flatter, and allow you to feel lighter, even if your lean-to-fat ratio remains exactly the same,” says Health contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, in a previous interview. Some detox tea ingredients can also have unwanted side effects.

“Just remember: If you go back to your former less-than-stellar eating or exercise habits, or stop drinking the tea, you can gain the weight right back just as quick as you dropped it," Sass notes.

For the most part, the Kardashians haven't addressed comments like Jamil's. But Khloe and Kim finally opened up about their weight loss ads—and some of the criticism they have received for them.

"I don’t live in that negative energy space," Khloe said when asked about Jamil's comments. "Ninety percent of people will be really excited about the family and the journey and who we are.”

The 34-year-old mother of one also clarified that she doesn't have a personal chef and chooses to post her exact workouts on Snapchat to show all of the work she does to maintain her figure. "Well, listen, I am showing you what to do, silly person, 15 repetitions, three times, here’s the move …" she explained.

Kim also spoke about the financial motivations behind some of her social media ads. “If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider," she said. "You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re O.K. with that.”

While the Kardashians may use them, we recommend speaking to your doctor before trying any of these products yourself—and keep in mind that following a healthy diet and getting plenty of exercise is the best way to lower the number on the scale.

