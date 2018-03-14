This CEO Tells Us About Her Dream Day, Including Her Go-To Workout Class and Favorite Daily Serum

A perfect day according to Hint founder and CEO Kara Goldin.

Health.com
March 14, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kara Goldin is the founder and CEO of the 13-year-old, multimillion-dollar brand Hint, which she stated to help conquer her soda addiciton. Here, she envisions her ideal 24 hours.

7 a.m. "I'd drink a blood orange Hint water before leaving home for instant hydration. It helps me keep this healthy habit going throughout the day."

9:30 a.m. "I'd have the house-made granola from Rose's Cafe in San Francisco, an almond milk latte, and a green smoothie."

11 a.m. "I love SoulCycle. I'd sneak in a mid-morning class and leave feeling not only like I got a great workout, but also super refreshed."

1 p.m. "You would probably find me at abcV restaurant in New York City; everything there is delicious! My go-to meal is the green chickpea hummus and the market vegetable chop salad."

2:30 p.m. "I'd mentor up-and-coming entrepeneurs over a latte at illy Caffe on Union Street in San Francisco."

4:30 p.m. "I'd walk through Milford Sound in Fiordland National Park in New Zealand. It makes you feel like you're in The Lord of the Rings."

6 p.m. "For dinner, my husband, four kids, and I would eat at Pizzeria Picco in Larkspur, California. This place has the best pizza in the Bay Area."

9 p.m. "Before bed, I'd apply Vintner's Daughter serum, which doesn't leave your skin feeling oily and gives an instant glow."

9:30 p.m. "I love books, like Ray Dalio's Principles, that help me grow as a person and leader."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up