This CEO Tells Us About Her Dream Day, Including Her Go-To Workout Class and Favorite Daily Serum

Kara Goldin is the founder and CEO of the 13-year-old, multimillion-dollar brand Hint, which she stated to help conquer her soda addiciton. Here, she envisions her ideal 24 hours.

7 a.m. "I'd drink a blood orange Hint water before leaving home for instant hydration. It helps me keep this healthy habit going throughout the day."

9:30 a.m. "I'd have the house-made granola from Rose's Cafe in San Francisco, an almond milk latte, and a green smoothie."

11 a.m. "I love SoulCycle. I'd sneak in a mid-morning class and leave feeling not only like I got a great workout, but also super refreshed."

1 p.m. "You would probably find me at abcV restaurant in New York City; everything there is delicious! My go-to meal is the green chickpea hummus and the market vegetable chop salad."

2:30 p.m. "I'd mentor up-and-coming entrepeneurs over a latte at illy Caffe on Union Street in San Francisco."

4:30 p.m. "I'd walk through Milford Sound in Fiordland National Park in New Zealand. It makes you feel like you're in The Lord of the Rings."

6 p.m. "For dinner, my husband, four kids, and I would eat at Pizzeria Picco in Larkspur, California. This place has the best pizza in the Bay Area."

9 p.m. "Before bed, I'd apply Vintner's Daughter serum, which doesn't leave your skin feeling oily and gives an instant glow."

9:30 p.m. "I love books, like Ray Dalio's Principles, that help me grow as a person and leader."