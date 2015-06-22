8 Seriously Adorable Father's Day Pics Shared by Celebrities

From first-time dads like Justin Timberlake to more experienced papas like David Beckham, celebs were seriously feeling the love on Father's Day—at least according to their social media feeds.
From first-time dads like Justin Timberlake to more experienced papas like David Beckham, celebs were seriously feeling the love on Father's Day—at least according to their social media feeds. Presenting our favorite, most aww-worthy Instagrams of famous fathers celebrating their big day:
Kim Kardashian shared this sweet moment of husband Kanye West and daughter North reading together while also revealing that their second child is going to be (drumroll, please!) a boy.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Struggle to Have a Second Child
The self-described "newest member of the Daddy Fraternity," Justin Timberlake, showed off his baby, Silas, who shared his own sentiments on his bum!
Gisele Bündchen gave a Father's Day shout out to her husband (and New England Patriots quarterback) Tom Brady with this pic of him sharing a kiss with their three kids.
RELATED: The Unlikely New Face of Under Armour: Butt-Kicking Supermodel Gisele
Nicole Richie celebrated her husband, Joel Madden, via this fun dubsmash trio of him and their two children, Harlow and Sparrow.
Drew Barrymore wished "all the wonderful fathers" a happy Father's Day with a snap of her husband, Will Kopelman, and daughters, Frankie and Olive, enjoying some ice cream.
RELATED: Drew Barrymore Talks ‘Saggy and Weird’ Post-Baby Body
David Beckham revealed his favorite gift of the day.
Blake Lively got funny in her ode to hubby Ryan Reynolds, with a caption reading, "Since the day our baby was born, I've felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father." LOL, Blake!
And though they may be consciously uncoupled, Gwyneth Paltrow still shared a sweet pic of her ex Chris Martin and their daughter Apple, noting, "Nothing like father/daughter love."