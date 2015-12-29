Just in Time for the New Year, Here Is Oprah's First Weight Watchers Ad

Why I joined Weight Watchers. Come Join Me. Let's do this together. www.weightwatchers.com Nai-post ni Oprah Winfrey noong Martes, Disyembre 22, 2015

Weight Watchers has debuted its first advertisement featuring Oprah Winfrey since she became a spokesperson for the company in October—and it might make you reach for tissues.

In the video Oprah describes her emotional struggle with weight loss over the years. She delivers a hopeful message that seems to transcend weight loss, extending into a powerful sentiment about triumphing over failures and fighting to achieve a goal that anyone who has struggled with weight can relate to.

"Nothing you've ever been through is ever wasted. So every time I tried and failed, and every time I tried again, and every time I tried again, has brought me to this most powerful moment to say: 'If not now, when?'"

Oprah has been candid about her weight loss attempts over the years, and most recently revealed that she was 15-pounds down on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show in mid-October—owing her success to Weight Watchers.

Earlier this month, the company announced a new program designed to shift the focus from weight loss as the ultimate goal. “The way we think about it is that we used to have a very narrow focus on weight, and now weight is one of things we focus on but it’s not the only thing,” Gary Foster, Weight Watchers’ Chief Scientific Officer, explained. “The consumer sentiment is, ‘I still want to lose weight but I’m thinking about in a more holistic way.”