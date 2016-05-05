60 Seconds With Julianne Hough

Dancing with the Stars alumna Julianne Hough is one of the fittest celebs around. She stopped by the Health.com office to share her best tips for staying fit and being confident. Bonus? She taught our editors a few dance moves! Watch the video to learn about how she gets in her 10,000 daily steps, her favorite way to style her hair, and learn a few cool new dance moves from a pro. No time to watch? Here's the transcript:

You use Fitbit. What do you do if you don't hit your steps?

Instead of like, actually just walking around my kitchen or something like that, I'll put music on and I'll just dance around. I'll put on like, Justin Bieber, which, I can't believe I just admitted that. Rihanna.

What's your go-to dance move in the club?

It's actually funny, I'm quite an awkward social dancer. A nice little head whip is always kinda good too.

What do you love most about dancing?

I love dancing because I feel like it's one of the only times that I'm completely present.

What's your favorite way to style your hair?

Bedhead, I think the messier the better sometimes.

What's your favorite healthy meal?

Quinoa Salad with asparagus and tomatoes.

How do you deal with the haters?

I kind of think of it, and try to have compassion for that person. If they're they're hating on me. Like what's going on in their life?

When do you feel most body confident?

Everybody has those days. No matter how fit you are you're like I don't want to wear this. When I'm really well-rested and I have a lot of energy I feel better personally on the inside. So then I just feel better on the outside.