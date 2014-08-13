Julia Roberts' Take on 'Doing it All' Will Make You Feel Better About Yourself

You know those celebrities who say completely unrealistic things about relationships and parenting that make you want to scream? Julia Roberts doesn't seem to be one of them.

In an interview for the September issue of InStyle, Roberts, 46, shared something pretty refreshing about her life with cinematographer husband Danny Moder and their three kids.

“[The question I’d never want to be asked again is] 'how do you do it all?' Because, (a) I’m not nearly as busy as people think, (b) half of everything just doesn’t get done — as long as no one is in tears, nobody smells bad and everyone’s sleeping peacefully, I’ve done my job — and (c) I have a supportive group of girlfriends, a great husband and an understanding family. The rest gets done with grit, spit and a whole lot of duct tape.”

USA Today reports that Roberts—who graces the cover of InStyle's 20th anniversary issue—does the grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning, and she doesn't think it's a big deal. “But it’s not anything that millions of other moms don’t do all the time, so there’s nothing so great about me doing it.”

RELATED: 22 Ways to Get Happy Now