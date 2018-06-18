Only John Legend Would Share a Father’s Day Tribute to His Wife While She’s Topless and Breast Pumping

John Legend just won Father’s Day. While everyone was enjoying a social media onslaught of tributes to dad, the singer and father of two took the opportunity to thank his other half. Sharing a car selfie alongside Chrissy Teigen, Legend gave his wife (and everyone’s favorite social star) a shout out—while she was breast pumping.

“I know it's Father's Day and all but my wife is pretty awesome,” he captioned the photo, which showed Teigen throwing up a peace sign over her bare boobs. “She's taking me to dinner but still on mommy duty.”

Speaking of Teigan's boobs, we know she's totally okay with Legend posting this revealing milk-pumping photo. She recently posted a breast selfie of her own, asking followers to help explain why her "milky boobs," as she called them, had a blue tinge to them. (We had an ob-gyn explain why.)

The adorable duo are always expressing their appreciation for each other, and this Father’s Day post certainly didn’t disappoint. Before the two headed to dinner, Teigen gushed about Legend.

“What a man, what a man, what a mighty good man,” she wrote in one of a series of Instagrams about her husband. “Thank you for the beautiful life and these beautiful lives you have given me. My best friend and partner always, the most loving and generous and kind human in the world. And the smartest. I didn’t say funniest so you know I’m not lying here. We love you with all our hearts. Happy Father’s Day.”

Part of Legend and Teigen’s mass appeal is their candor. Whether they’ve finally found time for a date night or if they’re having a difficult parenting moment, they always laugh it off or take it in stride.