Jillian Michaels: Weight-Loss Tips That Work

After two seasons away from The Biggest Loser—during which time she became mom to a girl, Lukensia, and boy, Phoenix—Jillian Michaels is back. She's not exactly a kinder, gentler Jillian, but motherhood has made it easier for her to relate to women's slim-down woes.



"The only time I put on weight recently was with the kids," she says. Her trick for losing it? Real-life, simple tactics: "I've become the master of shortcuts! It's still about eating less and moving more, but there's a way to do it so you don't feel miserable." This way, the weight stays off. Here are her top tips.



Check out this video of our cover shoot with Jillian Michaels!

