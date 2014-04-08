Jillian Michaels Wants to Leave "The Biggest Loser"

Trainer and author Jillian Michaels may be looking for a new gig soon: She wants to leave The Biggest Loser, according to PEOPLE.

"She is deeply concerned about the direction the show has been taking," a source tells PEOPLE. "She is turned off by the mean-spirited story lines and poor care of the contestants."

The report follows February's controversial season 15 finale in which winner Rachel Frederickson lost a show-record 60% of her body weight after working with trainer Dolvett Quince and continuing to lose weight at home. When Frederickson stepped out for her final weigh-in—which showed that she dropped from 260 pounds to 105 pounds—Michaels and fellow trainer Bob Harper were visibly shocked. Frederickson (who is 5'4") recently told Us Weekly that, after gaining 20 pounds, she thinks she's at her perfect weight.

"Michaels wants to distance herself from the Biggest Loser brand," the source adds. "Especially considering what happened with Rachel, her feeling is that there isn't proper attention paid to the contestants' health or wellness."

This wouldn't be the trainer's first split from the show: Michaels left in 2011 after season 11, but returned in 2013 for the 14th cycle. She and partner Heidi Rhoades became parents to two children in May 2012.

Related:

5 Signs You’re Taking Your Diet Too Far

Jillian Michaels' Calorie-Burning Workout

Weight-Loss Tips That Work from Jillian Michaels