Jillian Michaels Surprises Former "Biggest Loser" Contestant at Bridal Salon

We’ll be honest, this video got us a bit teary-eyed. In a clip from the upcoming season of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress, celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels surprises former The Biggest Loser contestant Tumi Oguntala as she searches for her wedding dress.

Michaels trained and supported Oguntala as she lost 175 pounds during her run on the show's most recent season, which ended in February. And when Oguntala emerges wearing the first dress, Michaels is there to support her once more.

Oguntala, 42, bursts into tears as the two hug. “I said I’d always be here when you need me,” Michaels said. Bridal consultant Debbie Asprea said, “In all my 20 years working at Kleinfeld’s, I never witnessed something so emotional.”

“She’s been such a big part of my life for so long,” Oguntala said of her former trainer. “Just that she would show up for me today like she always does. I'm just very moved, very touched."

It's amazing that even though Michaels is no longer on The Biggest Loser, she's still a part of contestants' lives. “Seeing Tumi today is magical for me,” she said.

Congratulations to Tumi not only on the upcoming nuptials but also for keeping the weight off.