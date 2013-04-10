Jill Zarin's Guilt-Free Pasta

Yunhee KimCraving carbs? Try this whole-grain dish that Bethenny Frankel created for Jill Zarin, one of her fellow cast members on Bravos The Real Housewives of New York City.

Because whole-grain varieties have more fiber than regular pasta, you'll feel fuller faster and you'll eat less now and later. Plus, the mushrooms provide a delicious flavor and meaty texture (not to mention health-boosting antioxidants) without all the saturated fat. Jill was skeptical about the hearty ingredients, Bethenny says, but this earthy recipe turned her into a fiber convert.