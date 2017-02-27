Watch the Workout Jessica Biel Squeezed in Before the Oscars

The star's get-ready routine started in the gym.
The prep stars go through to get ready for the Oscars can seem endless—from facials and spray tans to mani-pedis and hours in the makeup chair. But when Jessica Biel woke up Sunday morning, she had her priorities straight: The actress posted a video on Instagram of herself squeezing in an a.m. workout with on-point squat jumps. “Sweating for the red carpet starts early because the need for after party pizza is REAL,” she joked in the caption.
Biel's fitspo clip is a refreshing spin on pre-event prep. There’s nothing like an invigorating workout to boost your mood and energy on a big day (or any day!).
Biel would know. The 34-year-old is famously fit, and takes a variety of approaches to staying in shape, including playing volleyball, skiing, and exercising with her dogs. We can’t get her stellar yogi moves out of our heads:
Thanks for the reminder, Jessica, that feeling your best isn't all about hair and makeup, and that a healthy lifestyle is a balanced one.