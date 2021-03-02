We can always count on J.Lo for an awesome swimsuit selfie. On Sunday, she shared a photo in a white one-piece suit with cut-outs, showing her biceps and glowing skin. She kept the caption brief, with just a few hashtags: #SelfcareSunday, #selfiesunday, and #sundayfunday – and tagged her new skincare line, @jlobeauty.

Looking at the pic, your first thought might be, "Damn, she looks good for her age." But that's not what the 51-year-old wants you to think. During a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar to promote the launch of JLo Beauty, Lopez said, "No one wants to hear, 'Oh, you look great for 50.' You want to hear you look great—doesn't matter what age you are."

The mom of two added, "For us, beauty having no expiration date, being youthful and timeless at every age, and beauty coming from the inside out are really, really the mantras of the brand."

It's difficult to argue with that, and Lopez really does seem to be immune to the aging process. A big part of that is down to her skin, which she attributes to a few things. First of all, she's been using sunscreen religiously for decades.

"A dermatologist told me at a very young age to use sunscreen… people don't understand that that's such a big part of staying youthful looking," she said. "I didn't know it then, but now as I look and I've been doing it for 25 to 30 years, I go, 'Wow, this was one of the secrets that I didn't even realize I was doing.'

Another skincare secret? Olive oil. It's a Lopez family tradition and beauty secret passed down from her grandmother and mother for healthy, shiny hair, skin, and nails, and the key ingredient in her eight-product line.

J.Lo is also all about the mindfulness. "Once you get to a certain age, you start losing some of the fullness in your face," she told Harper's. "You start seeing little lines here and there. Those are the things that are my concerns now."

And guess what? Even the woman who looks like a goddess in her Sunday selfie has days where she feels less than her best. "Of course, I wake up and feel like I look like crap a lot of times, and I try to change those thoughts," she admitted. "I try to tell myself, like one of my idols Barbra Streisand, 'Hello gorgeous.' I say, 'I am youthful and timeless at every age. I am happy. I am whole. I am surrounded by love.' Me and my children live a happy, adventurous life full of joy and laughter."

J.Lo looks incredible, and her attitude is what's really inspiring. Let's all stop saying women look good "for their age" and simply tell them they look good, whether they wear a cut-out swimsuit or not.