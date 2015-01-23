Why Jennifer Lopez Says She's Still Learning to Love Herself at 45

After more than two decades of performing for adoring crowds and starring in beloved movies (Maid in Manhattan, anyone?), 45-year-old Jennifer Lopez says she is working on learning to love herself.

"[When] my kids came into my life. They changed everything, as they do, because they show you what real, unconditional love feels like," Lopez said in an interview on The Dr. Oz Show today. "You learn that and then you start thinking about relationships in a different way. All of that happening at the same time got me to the short message of I haven't been taking care of myself or loving myself.”

J.Lo has been open about her rocky relationship history, including her admission that she’s been in emotionally abusive relationships. She's been married three times, most recently to Marc Anthony (the father of her 6-year-old twins) from whom Lopez separated in 2011. Last June, she and Casper Smart, her former backup dancer, called it quits. You might even say that Lopez is suffering from a bit of relationship masochism.

“The truth is when you do love yourself, you don’t allow certain things to happen," she told Dr. Oz. "You can't keep blaming everybody else for your relationship and what's happening like, 'Oh, the other person messed up.' It's like, 'No, you're doing something. You're doing something wrong.' So all of that stuff got me to thinking I want to take care of myself better, because I want to be great for my kids."

Luckily, the singer and star of the new thriller The Boy Next Door told People this week that she’s taking a break from dating and using this time to focus on taking better care of herself.

