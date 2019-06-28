J.Lo’s Abs Look Insane in This Video Of Her and A-Rod Doing a Killer Workout

We’ll never get sick of fangirling over Jennifer Lopez’s abs (seriously, never). In her latest post on Instagram, J.Lo not only showed off her rock-solid stomach, but she also gave us a glimpse at just how hard she goes at the gym to get that definition. Believe us, girl puts in work.

She reposted a video from A-Rod’s Instagram (did someone say power couple?) of the two of them doing a killer workout at the Dallas Cowboys’ gym. As always, her abs are straight fire.

J.Lo is currently in the middle of her “It’s My Party” concert tour, and in the video, she said working out is key before performances. "I like working out on show day...it opens up my body for the nighttime so I don't go in there stiff. Then when I don't have a show, I don't do anything. I just rest.”

J.Lo and A-Rod then slay a bunch of strengthening moves, like bench presses, biceps curls with a weighted bar, and battle rope whipping. (Yes, A-Rod, we saw you casually slap J.Lo's insanely toned butt.)

Want abs like J.Lo’s? Follow these tips to make sure you’re getting the most of your core-focused moves:

Move from your waist and keep your hips still. Whenever you twist, make sure the movement happens from your bottom rib up.

Engage your muscles. Throughout each move, you should feel a tightening, similar to zipping up a pair of tight jeans, from one hip bone to the other.

Don’t forget to breathe, and exhale deeply. To help strengthen your abs and protect your lower back, be sure to exhale thoroughly with every breath.

If you don’t know how to get started, try this ab workout that you can do in under 10 minutes. Your core will thank you later.

