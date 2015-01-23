Why Jennifer Garner Says She's Done With Diets

Jennifer Garner would make a great BFF, wouldn't she?

She just seems so relatable and down-to-earth. Examples: she's a fierce defender of the mom paunch and unafraid to admit her kids gave her head lice (she also does a killer impression of Ben Affleck). Now Garner’s further endearing herself to us by proclaiming that she’s done with dieting.

In a new interview with Bobbi Brown for Yahoo Beauty, Jennifer told the makeup mogul that she’s embracing a more relaxed approach to eating.

“With food I’m probably good 80% of the time. I’ve found out that I cannot pass up pizza without having some. I just can’t,” she said. “My kids have a lot of pizza. I can’t go to a kid’s birthday party without having a slice.”

That other 80% of the time, her top choice is a hearty salad.

“I eat a lot, a lot of salads,” she told Bobbi. “That’s the way that I get my veggies. I eat lots of leafy greens, dark greens, with rice too because I want it to be a meal. I just have a big bag of greens that I get from the farmer’s market on Sunday. I keep it in a Ziploc bag and I just pull out handfuls of it for lunch everyday and add whatever I have to it.”

Sure, she's not immune to looking in the mirror and seeing tiny quibbles, but she's come to terms with the fact that it's just not worth it.

“There’s always a point in the fitting where I feel like, ‘Why didn’t I just try to lose four pounds and then I could wear any dress?’ I just can’t though,” she said. “I dieted for so long in the middle of doing Alias and being a superhero, that there’s something in me that can’t do anything that extreme.”

That sounds like a much healthier attitude to us, especially when taking the pressure off is just as good an eating plan as any.

So Jen—call us?

