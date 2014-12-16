Jennifer Aniston Says the Pressure to Be a Mom Isn't Fair

Let’s face it, life has got to be pretty damn sweet if you’re Jennifer Aniston.

She’s still going strong with her uberhot fiancé, Justin Theroux of HBO’s The Leftovers. She’s getting serious Oscar buzz—and just nabbed a Golden Globe nomination—for her decidedly unglamorous turn as a pill-popping wife in the upcoming dark comedy Cake. And three days ago, she no doubt awakened to the news that Angelina Jolie has chickenpox.

But even though she’s in a great place, both personally and career-wise, the 45-year-old actress still finds herself still fielding questions about why she hasn’t gotten around to giving birth.

The topic came up (again!) in an interview for the January issue of Allure, and our girl Jen was ready, with a thoughtfully worded response: “This continually is said about me: that I was so career-driven and focused on myself; that I don’t want to be a mother, and how selfish that is…Even saying it gets me a little tight in my throat.”

“I don’t like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women—that you’ve failed yourself as a female because you haven’t procreated,” Aniston said. “I don’t think it’s fair. You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t mothering—dogs, friends, friends’ children.”

If Aniston wondered why single actors (Hi Leo!) aren’t hit with the same kinds of invasive questions, she kept it to herself—probably because she’s diplomatic. But we’re not.

