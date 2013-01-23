Jennie Garth: What I’ve Learned About Dating Again



Andrew Macpherson

I’m back in therapy, figuring out how to date again.

My therapist told me, “You have to be complete on your own.” Meaning: You have to be fulfilled—physically, mentally, emotionally, and artistically.

It’s so easy to lose yourself in a relationship. But it’s not about somebody else completing you. It’s about what you guys can share.

My tendency is to jump ahead in the relationship. So my friend texted me: “Keep the wedding dress off!”

You know, don’t move too quickly. Because my goal is not to run off and get remarried.

Whatever happens, happens. I could never get married again, I could get married again and have more kids.

I have no concept or plan at this point. I’m really striving to stay in the now and enjoy it.

