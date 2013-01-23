Jennie Garth: The Diet Success Rule Nobody Tells You

You have to know why you want to get in great shape. For me, it was: “I am on my own now. And I’ve got to take care of me.” Even when you’re in a relationship, you shouldn’t depend on somebody else for your own well being.

Jennie Garth
January 23, 2013


The funny thing is, I used to hate exercising, but now I love it. Some days I don't look forward to it, but I know the benefits.

Even when you’re in a relationship, you shouldn’t depend on somebody else for your own well being.

The funny thing is, I used to hate exercising, but now I love it. Some days I don’t look forward to it, but I know the benefits.

I want my muscles to hug my bones and be strong. And I want to have a strong core so that I can stay healthy as I get older.

Health and longevity are the driving forces of why I work out almost every day.

