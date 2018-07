Andrew Macpherson

1.Turkey + A Slice of Avocado

My favorite keep-me-in-the-zone snack is turkey rolled up with avocado in the middle of it. It’s just proteins and good fats. I could eat that eight times a day for the rest of my life.

2.String cheese + a pear and/or almonds. I love cheese. We buy Frigo, the one with the guy with the string cheese hair.

