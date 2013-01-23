Jennie Garth: How to Stop Stressing (Try This, It Works!)

I have a trick for ‘spinning,’ which is what I call when my mind will just start going, “What if this happens…” and your mind just spins out of control imaging the worst. My girlfriend Adele gave me this a long time ago: In your mind, envision a stop sign.

Jennie Garth
January 23, 2013


Andrew Macpherson

I have a trick for ‘spinning,’ which is what I call when my mind will just start going, “What if this happens…” and your mind just spins out of control imaging the worst.

My girlfriend Adele gave me this a long time ago: In your mind, envision a stop sign.

Close your eyes, and see the eight sides of it, see the red and the white, and see the letters.

Really visualize the stop sign to get your mind to stop spinning. I’ll sit and breathe and picture that for like 10 seconds and it helps me go back to a positive place.

