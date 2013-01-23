Jennie Garth: Change Your Shoes, Change Your Mood? It’s True!



Andrew Macpherson

For business, I like height—a heel or a wedge or a platform so I feel a little bit stronger and more in my own power zone.

But in my home life, I don’t want to feel that.

I want to feel grounded and equal and empathetic—and when I wear flats, that’s what I feel.

And lately I’ve been hanging out with a younger guy, and it’s reminding me to feel younger and take myself a little less seriously.

I bought these high-top Ash sneakers with a heel. Now, I’m a hip hop person all of a sudden, in hoodies and sneakers!

Read more: