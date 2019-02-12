Jameela Jamil Slams Diet Culture and Quick-Fix Weight Loss on Social Media

Jameela Jamil is taking more body-shaming prisoners—and their names are Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat.

The Good Place actress and body-positive activist is passionate about going after celebrities and platforms that promote unrealistic beauty and body-size standards. Her latest campaign is a Change.org petition she launched last week that urges social media sites to stop celebs from promoting posts of what she calls "toxic" diet products.

"Please sign and share this petition wherever you can so we can get these bullshit diet/detox products off social media, where they are being peddled to unsuspecting young people who genuinely believe they will look like their idols if they take that shit," Jamil wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which showed a screenshot of the petition.

"They don’t know about photoshop, surgeons, personal trainers and chefs and starvation diets all of which are how you achieve the aesthetic you are being sold."

On Change.org, Jamil goes on to say that these weight-loss products rely on naïve and vulnerable customers who are unaware that these pills and other items rarely have any science behind them—and they also have a negative effect on body image.

“Powder (sold) over the internet can’t make you look like a celebrity who has a personal trainer, a chef, a surgeon and who uses photoshop,” she wrote.

Jamil knows from experience how easy it is to buy into the idea that a product can alter your appearance and ultimately make you happier. As a young girl, she struggled with anorexia; her fight is what inspired her to create her social media community, @I_Weigh. The handle welcomes followers and celebs to post non-edited images of themselves with text detailing what they weigh in terms of their personality traits and talents, not what the number on the scale says.

Jamil’s petition sounds the battle cry. “Please help me take the first step in dismantling this nonsense new culture by stopping those with the most influence from being able to freely spread lies and irresponsible, ignorant nonsense, to their vulnerable young followers," it says.

So far, the petition has received approximately 140,000 signatures. The goal is to hit 150,000, which Jamil hopes will prove to social platforms that there's a powerful community of users who no longer want to see weigh-loss product peddlers and the celebrities who endorse them in their feeds.

