Iskra Lawrence's TED Talk Is Brimming With Body-Positive Quotes

Iskra Lawrence, the Aerie model and body-positive babe we can't get enough of, is reminding us yet again to love ourselves and our bodies. But rather than posting an inspiring message on Instagram or a candid video on YouTube, this time Lawrence took to the stage: She recently spoke at a TEDx event at the University of Nevada to share her own journey to body-positivity, and offer the audience a few tips for staying mentally and emotionally healthy. Below, we've rounded up our 10 favorite quotes from the talk, titled "Ending The Pursuit Of Perfection."

RELATED: The Best Body-Positive Moments of 2016

On the value of self-love

"The most important relationship in our lives is the one we have with ourselves."

On the power of self-talk

"Speak to your body in a loving way. It's the only one you've got, it's your home, and it deserves your repsect."

On screwing unfair body standards

"What the hell are these jeans right here, this piece of fabric [doing], trying to break me right now? I refuse, flat out refuse, to let them ruin how I feel about myself."

RELATED: 25 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be a Happier Person

On appreciating your body

"Pick out five things that you love about your body for what it does for you, because we want to change that discussion. It's not just what your body looks like. Your body is an incredible thing."

On what it's like to have an eating disorder

"When I was younger, I would look in that mirror every single day and hate what I saw. Why don't I have a thigh gap? More pimples? Are you kidding me? I hate myself. And that's so sad because I can't get those years back of self-loathing, calorie obsession, and jealousy."

On social media

"Social media is a curated, filtered, often airbrushed, and sometimes even lifestyle illusion."

On what we're taught to believe

"From a very young age, we've been conditioned to believe that our success and our happiness is highly dependent on our attractiveness."

On our responsibility to each other

"If you see anyone tearing themselves down, build them back up."

On redefining beauty

"Watch your life positively grow when you give up the pursuit of perfection, because the real beauty ideal is being imperfectly you."

On self-acceptance

"We need to stop trying to embrace perfection because we're good enough already."