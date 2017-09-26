Iskra Lawrence Is Calling Out Misleading Instagram Poses: 'Let's Be Honest'

Ever notice how social media stars always look so good in their photos? This influencer is using revealing before-and-after shots to show you the manipulation tricks they use.

It's no secret that many social media influencers are masters at manipulating their photos to appear slimmer, more toned, and free of so-called imperfections like stretch marks and cellulite. But Iskra Lawrence is here to remind us that what you see on Instagram isn't always real.

The Aerie model and social media star posted a series of powerful before-and-after photos on her Instagram page yesterday to "expose" the misleading tactics (think: super flattering poses, photo editing tools, expert lighting) used by influencers to portray only their best selves online.

EXPOSING all the model poses on the gram in this weeks self-care Sunday video ▶️(Link to watch in my bio)👆 Swipe to see 6 of the 7 before and after that I show in real time in my video➡️ Please watch the video to understand these series of pics 😘 I wanted to get super real and show u how drastically and instantly ppl can change how they look simply by posing! Let alone good lighting, high quality cameras and photoshop! I've talked about this a lot in the past but in this video I show you 7 ways in which posing can dramatically change how we look. I'm super excited to share this with you, I myself still pose and there's nothing wrong with moving your body in ways you feel most comfortable or confident but let's be honest and show the actual process. I've been modelling 14years so I learnt some stuff I want to share with you all. Because life's not perfect, social media lives aren't Perfect and neither are us or our bodies. And that's exactly how it's meant to be! Because we are all imperfectly perfect and 100% unique. So s/o to all the real ones who keep it 💯 celebrate every single inch of pinkcandyfloss you and who you are! I hope you enjoy this video, thank you so much to @elleusa #FashionForAll and @youtube for making this possible. ----- What I'm wearing: @aerie bralette @americaneagle jeans @ph5official bodysuit in the vid @tai_jewelry hoops ------ And to clarify non of these pictures have been retouched or photoshopped! #aeriereal ------ Free online screening tools to help identify eating disorders available @NEDA website. www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/screening-tool

"I wanted to get super real and show u [sic] how drastically and instantly ppl [sic] can change how they look simply by posing," she wrote.

While there's nothing wrong with wanting to look good in photos ("I myself still pose"), Lawrence explained that she hopes these images will encourage others to be more accepting of their own bodies. "[T]here's nothing wrong with moving your body in ways you feel most comfortable or confident," she says. "[B]ut let's be honest and show the actual process."

This isn't the first time Lawrence has encouraged people to embrace themselves, flaws and all. The 27-year-old model, who suffered from an eating disorder earlier in her career and is now a National Eating Disorders Association ambassador, has become famous for her body-positive posts. She recently joined the #BoycotTheBefore movement to raise awareness about how dramatic "before" photos can be harmful to someone recovering from an eating disorder, and has even PhotoShopped her own photos to make a point about how easy it is to do.

"[L]ife's not perfect, social media lives aren't [p]erfect, and neither are us or our bodies," Lawrence says. "[W]e are all perfectly imperfect and 100% unique."

