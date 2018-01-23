5 Inspiring Quotes From 2018 Olympic Team USA Athletes

Anyone who succeeds at doing what they love is an inspiration, but Olympic athletes might just be the epitome of that idea. Each begins with a passion for their respective sport and combines that fire with hours of practice, turning a hobby into a world-class skill.

As we prep for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, we're getting excited about some of the incredible members of Team USA. Learn a little more about five impressive figure skaters we can't wait to watch–and get inspired for your own medal-worthy workouts with these motivational quotes from the Olympic athletes.

Adam Rippon

Adam Rippon is a 28-year-old figure skater from Scranton, Pennsylvania, and the first openly gay American athlete ever to qualify for any Winter Olympics. He is the 2010 Four Continents champion and 2016 U.S. national champion.

Mirai Nagasu

Mirai Aileen Nagasu is a 24-year-old figure skater from Montebello, California. She is a three-time Four Continents medalist and a six-time U.S. national medalist. Her 2008 win made her the second-youngest American senior ladies champion in history.

Bradie Tennell

Bradie Tennell is an 18-year-old figure skater from Winfield, Illinois. She says she started skating at the super-young age of just 2 years old! So far in her competitive career, she is the 2017 Skate America bronze medalist and 2018 U.S national champion.

Karen Chen

Karen Chen is an 18-year-old figure skater from Fremont, California. She was a U.S. national bronze medalist in 2015 and the 2017 U.S. national champion. She placed fourth at the World Championships in 2017 too. She’s even written a book about her journey, called Finding the Edge: My Life on the Ice ($14, amazon.com).

Nathan Chen

Nathan Chen is an 18-year-old figure skater from Salt Lake City, Utah. He’s had an incredibly successful career so far, including being named the 2017 and 2018 U.S. national champion. His claim-to-fame is becoming the first man in skating history to land five quadruple jumps in a single performance!