Hunter McGrady Reveals What Changed the Course of Her Modeling Career—And What She Really Thinks of the Term 'Plus-Size'

The last year was absolutely insane. There was the pandemic, then I got pregnant, and I got COVID-19 during my pregnancy. And then I lost my brother. It was just like one thing after the other. I'm the type of person that could have gotten lost in all of that. Because of the work that I have done, I knew in that moment that I wasn't going to give up the therapy. I knew I needed to double down and go twice a week. Dealing with the greatest loss of my life and then the greatest blessing of my life taught me that life comes at you quickly. I knew I needed that extra help—and there's nothing wrong with that. I deal with depression and anxiety. I take medication for it, and I'm open about that because we have to continue to break down the stigma around mental health.