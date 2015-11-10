How to Rock Lindsey Vonn's White-Hot Swimsuit

Like most Olympic gold medalists, Lindsey Vonn, has a strong, sculpted body that she's seriously sweated for—so yeah, it's no wonder she looks amazing on the cover of Health's December issue.

But we're willing to bet that anyone, famous athlete or not, can pull off this OYE mesh one-piece ($350, niemanmarcus.com).

How can you rock it?

Step 1: Buy it.

Step 2: Put it on.

It's available in sizes 2-16, and offers tasteful full-bottom coverage. And the boat neck combined with the perfectly placed mesh cut-outs allows you to show just enough skin. (Don't have a tropical vacation planned yet this year? Enter for a chance to win a trip to Palm Beach in our sweepstakes with Refinery 29.)

In the meantime, here are some more shots from our photo shoot with Lindsey.

Photo: James White

Lindsey's wearing: 3.1 Phillip Lim gown (31philliplim.com for similar styles)

Photo: James White

Lindsey's wearing: Yasmin Sewell coat ($1,395, barneys.com)

