How to Make Your Home a Skinny House

When you think about what causes pounds to creep on, an immediate list of usual suspects comes to mind: junk food, skipped workouts, supersize portions. But you might want to add your house to that fat list. “Everything from the lighting in your dining room to the size of your dinnerware could be making you gain weight,” says food psychologist Brian Wansink, PhD, author of Mindless Eating: Why We Eat More Than We Think. You can think of it this way, though: If your home can make you gain, it can help you lose, too.