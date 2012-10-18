How Grey's Anatomy star Chyler Leigh Stays Happy

How does Grey's Anatomy star (and mom of three) Chyler Leigh stay upbeat? Learn her healthy hints and mood-lifting tricks here.

When I can't make it to the gym, I work out by … chasing my children,

bike-riding with my family, and walking around the neighborhood while pushing the stroller. Hmm, Im noticing a theme here.

My favorite body part is … you know, from all the changes my body has gone through after having my kids, I don't recognize any of it besides my face. So, I'll go with that.