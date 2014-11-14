Hilary Duff on Her Separation: 'We're Trying to Figure Out How We're the Most Happy'

Our December cover star Hilary Duff, 27, is working on a lot of things these days. There's her fifth album (her first since 2007), a new TV show (Younger, produced by Sex and the City’s Darren Star and premiering in January), and her marriage to Mike Comrie, from whom she split in January after 3 years together.

The pair have remained friends, even vacationing together in February: Duff posted an Instagram snap with the hashtag #ModernFamily. The former Lizzie McGuire star spoke with Health about her and Comrie co-parenting their son, Luca.

"We have a 2-year-old together. We love each other. Obviously it wasn't a rash decision that we made. We really are just trying to figure out how we are the most happy—whether together or apart—and we're doing it as lovingly as possible," she said.

"We would hang out without Luca; we think it's important to keep a strong relationship no matter if we're married or not married. And we love our son. We both want to fight for happiness."

Check out her full interview and grab our December issue, on newsstands now!