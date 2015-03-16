Here's What Lena Dunham Says Inspired Her to Work Out

As any regular viewer of Girls certainly knows, Lena Dunham has always embraced her body type. These days, the writer, director, and actress is showing her body even more love—in the form of regular sweat sessions.

During a visit to The Late Show last week, she told David Letterman that she's on a “physical fitness kick." When Letterman asks if she's in the best shape of her life she replies immediately: "I literally am."

Dunham goes on to explain her choice of workouts: The Tracy Anderson Method (with Health’s contributing fitness editor Tracy Anderson), which “involves mat work, sort of in the Pilates vein—small movements that look easy but are tortuous, and have made me realize just how broken my body really is,” she joked.

According to Dunham, it was her parents who really inspired her to start working out.

“Part of the reason I wanted to do it was I was losing my breath when I walked up [stairs],” she said. “And also, both my parents, who are 65…they’re both really exercise fiends...They look really hot, and I was just starting to feel like I was really dragging behind.”

It’s easy to see from the interview that all this exercise is paying off. Not only does Dunham feel great, she has that healthy glow you can only get from a great workout. Even Dave noticed it!

She also talked about her love of Acroyoga, a combination of acrobatics and yoga that you do with a partner. Dunham has been sharing photos of her practice on Instagram, one of which is shown in the clip.

The journey continues. I haven't been in this position since sophomore year! Hyuck yuck yuck @kohayoga A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Feb 23, 2015 at 10:04am PST



“Believe it or not, that takes a lot of core strength,” Dunham said, of the above. “You can see—I say this with a lot of love—that behind the wall of fat [my core muscles] are doing a lot.” Letterman said he’d be interested in trying it, and Dunham excitedly explained that acroyoga is “easy on my joints…and you feel a lightness,” from the movements.

Here's another shot from her Instagram—it looks like fun!

