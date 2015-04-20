Here's How Much Kim Kardashian Works Out

Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian West works hard for that body sheâs constantly flaunting in her figure-skimming wardrobe. According to a recent story in Harperâs Bazaar, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star (who says sheâs a fan of Barryâs Bootcamp) explained what her typical day looks like, including her meals and workouts.

Here are few better-body secrets we learned about the 5-foot-three-inch bombshell from that article.

She and Kanye are running buddies

âThe first person I talk to [in the morning] is Kanye because he's right there next to me in bed. I'll say, 'Do you want to go for a run?' And he usually does.â

She likes to go off-road

âI live in a gated community with lots of horse trails, so I run on those, or on the treadmill in our home gym.â

RELATED: 15 Running Tips You Need to Know

Sheâ€™s not just a runner, though

âMy workouts are usually about an hour, maybe an hour and 15 minutes total, but I like to mix them up. Running takes me about 35 minutes on the trails, and then I'll come back and work my abs or legs.â

She makes healthy food choices

â[For breakfast], Iâll usually have scrambled eggs or oatmeal, or a protein shake with fruit. Kanye loves to eat really healthy and is always on different diets. He has a chef who comes in the morning and cooks breakfast for both of us and gets our meal plans together for the day. We just started seeing a nutritionist who changes our diet every 10 daysâ¦For dinner, I have vegetables and fish or chicken, just like lunch. I don't really have cocktails or dessertsâI mean, I wish!â

RELATED: 6 Things You Should Know About Working With aÂ Nutritionist

â€¦but, she isnâ€™t immune to sweets

âIf I need a sweet-tooth fix, I'll have those Justin's peanut butter packs; the almond butter is also really good. I'll just eat it plainâ¦ Haagen-Dazs is my biggest indulgenceâtheir Dulce de Leche flavor is my favorite thing in life.â

Sleep is non-negotiable

âI go to bed around 10, 11 at the latest. I always fall right to sleep. I'm usually so tired, I just pass out.â

RELATED: 20 Things You Shouldn't Do Before Bed