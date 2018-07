Here's How Much Kim Kardashian Works Out

Believe it or not, Kim Kardashian West works hard for that body she’s constantly flaunting in her figure-skimming wardrobe. According to a recent story in Harper’s Bazaar, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star (who says she’s a fan of Barry’s Bootcamp) explained what her typical day looks like, including her meals and workouts.

Here are few better-body secrets we learned about the 5-foot-three-inch bombshell from that article.

She and Kanye are running buddies

“The first person I talk to [in the morning] is Kanye because he's right there next to me in bed. I'll say, 'Do you want to go for a run?' And he usually does.”

She likes to go off-road

“I live in a gated community with lots of horse trails, so I run on those, or on the treadmill in our home gym.”

She’s not just a runner, though

“My workouts are usually about an hour, maybe an hour and 15 minutes total, but I like to mix them up. Running takes me about 35 minutes on the trails, and then I'll come back and work my abs or legs.”

She makes healthy food choices

“[For breakfast], I’ll usually have scrambled eggs or oatmeal, or a protein shake with fruit. Kanye loves to eat really healthy and is always on different diets. He has a chef who comes in the morning and cooks breakfast for both of us and gets our meal plans together for the day. We just started seeing a nutritionist who changes our diet every 10 days…For dinner, I have vegetables and fish or chicken, just like lunch. I don't really have cocktails or desserts—I mean, I wish!”

…but, she isn’t immune to sweets

“If I need a sweet-tooth fix, I'll have those Justin's peanut butter packs; the almond butter is also really good. I'll just eat it plain… Haagen-Dazs is my biggest indulgence—their Dulce de Leche flavor is my favorite thing in life.”

Sleep is non-negotiable

“I go to bed around 10, 11 at the latest. I always fall right to sleep. I'm usually so tired, I just pass out.”

