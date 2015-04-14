Here's How Janelle Monáe Responded to a Twitter Troll Who Told Her to 'Be Sexy'

R&B singer Janelle Monáe, who recently released her latest single “Yoga,” is known for her borrowed-from-the-boys black and white outfits, signature red lips, and beautiful Afro. But don’t let her pretty fool you: Monáe is not to be messed with, as one man found out when he took to Twitter to criticize her sense of style in a tweet that read:

“@JanelleMonae girl stop being so soulful and be sexy…tired of those dumbass suits…you fine but u too damn soulful man.”

Monáe quickly let the offensive tweeter know that her looks were not up for discussion:

@mellow_saa sit down. I'm not for male consumption. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) April 13, 2015

We applaud Monáe for standing up for herself, and putting her critic in his place in a truly classy manner. We hope the troll will think twice before he disrespects any other woman again.

