Heather Graham Shows Off Her Toned Body in a Bikini and Credits Friends for 'Making Me Feel Good About Myself'

When you feel good about yourself, it shows—and Heather Graham is living proof of that.

The 51-year-old actress just shared a video on Instagram that features herself strutting down a pier someplace gorgeous in a tiny black string bikini. She gives the camera serious face, tosses her hair, and twirls around before cracking up. "So grateful for my amazing ❤️girlfriends for making me feel good about myself and special," she wrote in the caption.

While the caption was a sweet tribute to the magical powers of female friendship, it's hard to miss the fact that Graham looks strong, toned, and overall amazing in a bikini. But...how? She's shared a few things about her food, fitness, and sleep habits that might have something to do with it.

Graham once told Refinery29 that she's "obsessed" with yoga. "For fun, I would go on a yoga retreat and do four hours of yoga a day," she said, adding that she also loves to do Pilates and go out dancing. She's kept up her practice—Graham just dropped a photo on Instagram of herself and a friend doing yoga by the beach.

She also says that she eats really well. "I've become one of those annoying people who's like, 'I'm not gonna eat white flour and I'm not gonna eat sugar,'" she told Refinery29. "I do eat sugar sometimes, but as a broad rule, I try to just eat no sugar basically, and I have to say I feel a lot better. And I will sometimes eat things with white flour, but I try to avoid white flour."

Graham told The Independent that she doesn't drink alcohol, either. "Recently, I've stopped drinking," she said. "I'm kind of goofy enough to have fun without drinking. So by the time everyone gets relaxed, I'm like, 'OK, I was already there two hours ago.'"

Finally—and this is a biggie—she likes to get plenty of rest. "I sleep a lot. Like really a lot," she told The Independent. Graham later told The Guardian that she likes to log between nine and 12 hours of sleep a night. "When I tell people how much I sleep, they are horrified," she said.

Yoga, no sugar or white flour, and plenty of sleep—got it.