Hayden Panettiere Back in Treatment for Postpartum Depression

Hayden Panettiere has been open about her postpartum depression ever since she first spoke out about her struggle on Live! With Kelly and Michael in September 2015. Yesterday, the 26-year-old actress tweeted about the toll the disorder continues to take.

“The postpartum depression I have been experiencing has impacted every aspect of my life," wrote Panettiere, whose daughter, Kaya Evdokia, is now 17 months old. "Rather than stay stuck due to unhealthy coping mechanisms I have chosen to take time to reflect holistically on my health and life. Wish me luck!”

(On Thursday, ABC also announced that Panettiere's show, Nashville, had been canceled.)

During her appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael last fall, Panettierre touched on the dangerous stigma attached to this disorder that affects roughly one in seven women who give birth: “I think there’s a lot of people out there who think that it’s not real, that it’s not true, that it’s something that’s made up in their minds,” she said. “[They think] ‘Oh, it’s hormones,’ and they kind of brush it off. And it’s not true—it’s something that’s completely uncontrollable. It’s really painful and it’s really scary, and women need a lot of support.” Shortly after the interview aired, Panettiere checked into a rehab facility for treatment.

At a red carpet appearance in January, the star spoke to People about what it was like to be back in the spotlight: “It feels different for me because of things that I’ve gone through recently, over the last year,” she said. “I’ve really gone, ‘You know what, I’ve been in this industry for so long, forget it!’ I’ve been hiding myself. Just putting out the smiling face, showing people this, and allowing that veil to come down—it’s like a weight off my shoulders.”

In the aftermath of the star's latest update on her depression, People reports that Panettiere is doing what she needs to do recover: "She wanted to get herself healthy again," according to the magazine's source. "The postpartum has been really scary for everybody, but she's taking care of it."