Halle Berry Reveals the Snack She Swears By for Energy on the Keto Diet

Halle Berry’s Instagram is a fountain of fitness knowledge. If you follow her (if you don’t, you seriously need to), you know she and trainer Peter Lee Thomas regularly spill their wellness secrets on #FitnessFriday. Most recently, the duo gave us the lowdown on snacking and shared their go-to protein bars.

RELATED: Halle Berry Says She Does Intermittent Fasting on the Keto Diet—Is That Healthy?

"I am a snacker, and I need to have snacks, a little bit of food throughout the day," Berry said in her Instagram story. Of course, we agree. Her snack of choice: "Protein bars really work well for me to keep my energy up throughout the day."

But not just any protein bars. Berry goes for brands that are low in both sugar and calories, she said. Her favorites are Designs for Health ($60 for 18 bars; amazon.com) and Bulletproof Bars, specifically the Vanilla Shortbread flavor ($32 for 12 bars; amazon.com). Yep, we’ll be adding these to our shopping list ASAP.

Next on the #FitnessFriday agenda was a question about when they eat their meals and snacks. Thomas said he practices 16:8 intermittent fasting, meaning he fasts for 16 hours and eats for eight. He went on to explain he typically eats from 12 to 8 p.m. or 2 to 10 p.m. Berry chimed in to say she follows a similar routine, consuming her first meal of the day around 2 p.m.

RELATED: The Alcohol You Can Actually Eat on the Keto Diet

Berry went on to share her favorite keto-friendly wine. “I love wine, I love wine, I love wine,” she said. “Having a glass of wine is actually a very healthy part of my diet.” We can definitely relate.

But again, she doesn’t drink just any wine. She opts for sulfate-free, low-sugar, low-alcohol bottles from Dry Farm Wines ($159 for 6 bottles; dryfarmwines.com). Berry said she has a subscription and gets these keto-approved wines delivered to her doorstep each month.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter