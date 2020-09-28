Yes Gwyneth, you can still "get your kit off."

If you can’t decide what to wear on your birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow has a suggestion—if you’re brave enough. The actress marked her 48th birthday on September 27 by posing “in nothing but my birthday suit.”

Paltrow shared the result on Instagram with a beautiful full-length image, showing her standing outdoors with her arms placed strategically across her chest and a big smile on her face. In the caption, Paltrow thanked people for their birthday wishes and credited her lifestyle and wellness empire Goop’s “insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off.”

Body butter or not, Paltrow looks incredible. And several of her celebrity friends were quick to celebrate her revealing shot.

“Love you to the moon and back you wild and gorgeous woman!!!” Jessica Capshaw wrote, while Ali Wentworth joked, “Way to photoshop your face on my body!”

Fashion stylist and editor Elizabeth Saltzman wrote, “We are doing that pinup calendar !!!!! End of story.” And Courtney Cox commented, “What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways.”

Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, her eldest child with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, had a slightly different response. In typical teenage fashion, Apple wrote, “MOM.” (That’s the equivalent of a groan, right?)

Paltrow simply responded to her daughter’s comment with laughing emojis, as any self-respecting 48-year-old in her birthday suit would.

It was recently reported that Netflix’s The Goop Lab has been greenlit for a second season of six, 30-minute episodes, which will focus on sex, intimacy, and female empowerment. The show provoked a strong response from its audience (you either loved it or you hated it, basically). Its detractors accused Paltrow of peddling pseudoscience, which the Iron Man actress took in her stride.

“I will never understand the level of fascination and projection,” she told Variety. “But we don’t want to not change the conversation just to please everybody. We do what we do in total integrity, and we love what we do.”