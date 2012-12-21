Giving Back: Skinnygirl Donates to Dress for Success Charity



Jim Wright

Looking to do something nice for those in need this holiday? Consider donating to Dress for Success, an international nonprofit that supports disadvantaged women so they can find jobs and stay employed.

They provide women with work-appropriate professional clothes, a support network, as well as career development tools. Dress for Success has helped 650,000 women become more self-sufficient since they started in 1997...which all sounds fabulous to us!

Recently, Skinnygirl Cocktails--the low-calorie cocktail brand launched by our December cover model Bethenny Frankel--donated $150,000 to Dress for Success.

The two organizations are partnering on the Inspire Like a Lady campaign, which aims to encourage women to share their stories of who has inspired them, in hopes of helping others to succeed.

If you don't want to donate directly to the nonprofit, you can post an uplifting message on the Skinnygirl Cocktail Facebook page, and the company will donate $1 per post to Dress for Success. (The aim is to help the charity to raise $250,000.)

Inspiring women to be their best selves? We love it!