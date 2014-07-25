Get on Board With This Calorie-Torching Fitness Trend

Photos: Getty Images

There's a reason celebs love stand-up paddleboarding (SUP): It's low-impact, it tones you head to toe and it can torch more than 400 calories an hour!

July 25, 2014

"From the time you step on, you're engaging your back, legs, core and small stabilizing muscles to maintain balance," says Noelle Kozak, co-founder of Board Rider Adventures in Newport Beach, California. "Plus, you strengthen your arms and shoulders with every stroke."

And you can bring moves from yoga, Pilates, or strength training to your board, too. Find an instructor near you at worldpaddleassociation.com or namastesup.com.

