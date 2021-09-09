Gabrielle Union Shares Her Most Vulnerable Moments—Including a Life-Changing Misdiagnosis

With the older kids, we talk about how the world is, I'm not going to say changing, but at least acknowledging certain truths that we've known for the last 400 years. People might say different things, but the proof is always in the pudding. You have to watch their actions. If someone says, "We value diversity," go to their homepage and click on the picture of their board. That will tell you about their commitment to diversity. We teach those lessons to the older boys. With Zaya, it's hard because there's so many roadblocks for her and her life. All we can say is, "We're not going to leave you on the road by yourself. We'll be here. But this is what it is. And it's OK to still be shocked and hurt and surprised when people that you thought you could count on to be better aren't—whether that's teachers, administrators, friends, parents, family members, strangers on the street."