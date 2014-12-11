5 Things You'll Love From Carrie Underwood's New Line of Workout Clothes

Update March 5, 2015: CALIA by Carrie Underwood is now available at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Product links have been added to this post.



As if we needed another reason to love Carrie Underwood, the five-time Grammy award winning country singer and mom-to-be just announced the launch of her very own fitness apparel line: Calia by Carrie Underwood. The collection, which is a mix of active and lifestyle pieces, will be available exclusively at Dick’s Sporting Goods starting in March.

“I noticed that there is a huge gap in fitness lifestyle gear,” Underwood said. “If it works, it’s not attractive and if you are going to wear it outside, it’s just cute and nothing else.”

Luckily you won’t have that problem with this collection. Each piece is designed to stand up to all of your workout needs, without sacrificing comfort or style. In other words, you can don these threads during a trip to the gym as well as while running errands, enjoying brunch with the girls, or simply hanging out around the house. (Seriously, though, this gear is way too cute for just your couch!)

Another great thing about the line: “Things are very mix and matchable, which is really important,” says Underwood. “I have made the mistake, and I am sure we all have, of buying some super awesome pants or shorts and then you end up having one top that you can actually wear with it, and that is a waste of money. So we wanted everything to look good together.”

Although you won’t be able to shop the racks for Calia just yet, we got our hands on the line a little early. Here are five of our favorite pieces that you can add to your wish list now.

Printed Tight Fit Capri

$65, dickssportinggoods.com



Inner Power Seamless Double Strap Bra

$40, dickssportinggoods.com



Effortless Cocoon Sweater

$79, dickssportinggoods.com



Solid Jersey Tunic

$50, dickssportinggoods.com



Double Braided Twist Headband

$15, Dick's Sporting Goods stores

