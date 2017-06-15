9 Super-Fit Celebrity Dads Who Inspire Us

No question about it: These celeb dads are worth a follow on Instagram. Not only do they do an A-list job of keeping active, they also love to post sweet snaps of their kids. We applaud them for making fitness a priority, and modeling healthy living for their little ones. Whether they’re sweating it out on the treadmill or packing on muscle in the weight room, these seriously strong paps motivate us to get moving.

Justin Baldoni

@justinbaldoni

Yesterday's workout brought to you by @humangaragela and the awful @hc.fletcher #getit #cantmovetoday A post shared by Justin Baldoni (@justinbaldoni) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:19am PST

On Sunday's mommy and daddy are going to be learning how to salsa. Hopefully by the time your 18 we'll be good enough to hit the clubs. #dearmaiya #afamilythatdancestogether #3months #shessleepy @lyrikcruz @emilybaldoni A post shared by Justin Baldoni (@justinbaldoni) on Oct 4, 2015 at 7:15pm PDT

Jane the Virgin actor Justin Baldoni is no stranger to a total-body workout. He frequently gives us glimpses of his intense fitness routines—and also his baby girl, Maiya.

Jason Momoa

@prideofgypsies

@senderone epic weekend climbing with my OHANA mad love to @chris_sharma @giancolafoto @pol_roca @ashimashiraishi Lola was very stoked to meet you. Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Mar 27, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

The Game of Thrones star focuses on weight training and cardio in his workouts. Outside the gym, he shares a passion for surfing and rock climbing with his two kids.

Chris Hemsworth

@chrishemsworth

The family who trains together, stays together! A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Oct 15, 2015 at 8:00am PDT

Best known for playing Thor on the big screen, the doting father of three (and husband of Spanish actress Elsa Pataky) looks like a hero IRL too thanks to his old-school bodybuilding workouts.

Mario Lopez

@mariolopezextra

We've got another video up at 6pm on The Lopez Family YouTube channel! This time I'm showing you how I workout with my kids... #TheLopezFamily A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

The Extra anchor has his hands full with daughter Gia and son Nico, but keeps fit by using 6-year-old Gia as a super-cute weight in his push-up workouts.

Mark Zuckerberg

@zuck

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, March 31, 2017

Mark Zuckerberg is a huge advocate for early morning workouts, and his daughter Max loves to take part in her dad’s fitness sessions. “As soon as I finish she yells ‘More! More!’ Easily the most demanding trainer I’ve ever had,” he wrote on Facebook.

Michael Phelps

@m_phelps00

The little man loved the water today!! @boomerrphelps and I got some extra laps in today!! #mpswim A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jul 6, 2016 at 11:46am PDT

The retired Olympian knows how to kill it at the gym and in the pool. His one-year-old son, Boomer, is following in his footsteps, and we can’t get enough of Boomer’s adorable Instagram.

The Rock

@therock

Is there anything he can’t do? Actor, former pro wrestler, and father of two girls (ages 1 and 15) Dwayne Johnson—AKA The Rock—regularly shares clips of his intense routines (and rock-solid bod!) on Insta.

Mark Wahlberg

@markwahlberg

Last weekend with my daughter Grace at Jump Island. #Michigan A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Jul 24, 2016 at 8:59am PDT

When Mark Wahlberg isn’t circuit training in the weight room, the 46-year-old dad is sharing pics of his golf outings and outdoor adventures with his four kiddos.

David Beckham

@davidbeckham

Early morning box with the little man... Caught me with a right jab... Fun times @cruzbeckham 🥊 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

David Beckham is famous for his soccer skills, but nowadays the dad of four sticks to a vegetarian diet, high-intensity interval training, and goofing around with his kids to keep in tip-top shape.