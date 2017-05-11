Eva Longoria on Finding Happiness With Husband José Antonio Baston: "We Adore Each Other, It’s Really Sickening"

Is there anything Eva Longoria can't do? Not only does the 42-year-old actress regularly appear on the big screen (she's currently starring in Lowriders and will be in this summer's All-Star Weekend), but she also has her own clothing line, a longtime partnership with L’Oréal as a brand ambassador, and her work with the Eva Longoria Foundation, which she founded to help build better futures for Latinas. Oh, and she's gracing the cover of Health this month.

We were lucky enough to snag some time to talk to Longoria about her go-to sweat sessions, the healthy eating plan she swears by, and finding happiness with husband José "Pepe" Antonio Bastón.

With her super-busy schedule, the fact that Longoria can even find time to hit the gym is impressive. And when it comes to working out, the actress loves variety. "I’m a runner, first of all," she tells us. "I run a lot. But I also do SoulCycle, Pilates, yoga. I usually mix it up."

But she admits that she's no exercise addict. "I don’t enjoy working out," she says. Although Longoria likes the way she feels after she’s worked up a sweat, she doesn't always want to hit the gym for a session with her trainer. "I’m always like, ‘I hope he cancels. I hope he cancels…’" she says. (Too real.)

Equally relatable: Longoria's approach towards body positivity. The actress is a firm believer in the importance of self-love, and she knows that the way her body looks on the red carpet doesn't define her. "I don’t feel like we should go by these rules and social constructs of society where you have to be a certain size to be pretty," she says.

Instead, Longoria focuses on her health. With the help of Bastón, the actress makes an effort to stick to a healthy diet, and even went vegan for a while. While she was skeptical about following a meatless meal plan while living in Mexico City, "land of the tacos," she tells us avoiding animal products ended up being easier than she initially thought.

"We've found great meatless, soy, and plant-based products that mimic that stuff, and it's pure vegan," she says, adding that while she and Bastón still try to maintain a mostly-vegan diet, they do occasionally eat eggs and fish. "But we haven’t had red meat or chicken since January."

Having Bastón around hasn’t just improved Longoria’s healthy lifestyle—he also makes her incredibly happy. "Hearing him breathe makes me happy," she gushes. "We complement each other. We're supportive of each other. We adore each other. It's really sickening, and anybody who's around us is like, 'Ugh.'"