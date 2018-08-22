Kelly Ripa Sets Fan Straight for Suggesting She Had a Nose Job and Wears Veneers

Kelly Ripa is defending herself after several people on Instagram accused her of having a nose job and wearing veneers.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared a post featuring herself and husband Mark Consuelos in 1995 and another from 2009 on Instagram on Thursday.

“Double #fbf 1995 vs. 2009 before i discovered that i needed a stylist and had a GOOD side. ,” Ripa wrote in the caption.

Despite the sweetness of the post, people took the opportunity to criticize the actress for her looks, with one person writing, “You may want to consider getting a new nose. I’m sure they could work miracles on that huge tip of yours honey baby.”

Ripa replied back with, “I’m gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers. I wouldn’t be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys do know how to make a girl feel special.”

Her husband also stepped in, commenting, “I can attest… same nose. No veneers…” adding, “and fierce retainer.”

Ripa lovingly wrote back, “thanks honey, I’ll wear it for you tonight.”

She reiterated that she didn’t undergo plastic surgery, writing, “Same nose. Good side, bad side plus makeup.”

One fan came to her defense, writing, “It’s called contouring. Beautiful from both sides.”

This isn’t the first time Ripa and Conseulos have hit back at trolls on social media.

In June, the mother of three shared a sweet selfie of herself with her husband while on vacation in Greece.

“Something about these Grecian sunsets ☀ ,” she captioned the shot.

However, the 47-year-old mother of three took some time out from enjoying her vacation to respond to a person who questioned her work ethic in the comment section.

“She’s the only anchor with the whole summer off,” the commenter wrote under the selfie in response to another fan, as captured in a screenshot by Instagram account CommentsByCelebs. “She doesn’t work that hard to begin with.”

Ripa shot back, “I’m not an anchor, I don’t have the whole summer off, and I work extremely hard. Anything else?”

In March, the Riverdale actor shared a photo of his wife in a gold bikini while on a romantic getaway with followers suggesting Ripa should not be wearing a two-piece bathing suit.

“I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, now I’m not. I posted this pic of the woman I most admire. As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways,” he wrote in the comments section. “She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.”

He also added, “I love you @kellyripa… keep killing it.”

The couple reiterated their surprise when a viewer called in to ask about the incident on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April.

“It was bizarre, it was like, ‘What else are you supposed to wear at the beach?’ ” Cohen said.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to wear at the beach,” Ripa added. “I mean I wasn’t in a synagogue, I was at the beach, I mean…if you come up with an option let me know.”