Elizabeth Hurley's Age-Defying Swimsuit Photo Has Gone Viral—Here's What She Does to Look So Amazing at 55

Elizabeth Hurley is nothing if not a savvy businesswoman, and she knows that the best person to model her swimsuit collection is, well, herself. Looking at her latest Instagram post, there’s no doubt that she’s the right choice.

Hurley, 55, modeled a black plunging swimsuit from her Elizabeth Hurley beach line. Everything was perfect, from the backdrop with crystal clear water and palm tree (standard), to the entrepreneur’s natural glow and beaming smile.

“Does anyone NOT need a black one piece?” Hurley wrote in the caption, adding news about a sale on this swimsuit style and how to score it at a bargain price.

This age-defying swimsuit photo is the latest she's posted on her Instagram, where she also has images of her modeling other suits, like a lime-green one-piece and a bikini that highlights her abs.

We all want to know what the secret to Hurley’s seemingly eternal youth is. Over the years, she’s shared some of her diet and fitness insights, which may hold some clues. According to Hurley, her healthy regimen starts with the kind of food she piles on her plate.

Hurley grows her own produce on her sprawling country estate in the English countryside. “I like simple, natural, easy food,” she told The Cut. “I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.”

When it comes to working out, Hurley’s not a big fan of the gym, and she relies on somewhat unconventional ways to stay fit. “I don’t work out, per se, but I am very active,” she told Extra. “I do a lot of exercise, but it’s really the gardening…cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do. So, I’m very active.”

Logging aside, she also enjoys more traditional forms of exercise, such as Pilates, yoga, walking, and hiking. “I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise,” she said in an interview with E! News. “I don’t really sit still. I don’t lie around on the sofa.”

A healthy mindset is just as important to Hurley, who is mom to Damian, 18. “There’s zero point in dreading anything inevitable and I never have,” she told Healthy Living magazine. “Much better to concentrate on what you can change. The kinder and nicer you are to yourself and those around you will make you glow from within no matter what birthday you hit.”

She summed up her best health tip: “Nothing keeps you healthier than loving people and being loved back. After that, get plenty of sleep, plenty of fresh air, eat lots of vegetables, and don’t drink too much alcohol.”

BRB, just off to cut down some trees.