12 Times The Rock's Instagram Inspired Us to Be Better People

Sadly #TheRocktober will soon come to an end—but don't worry, there's still a bit more time to celebrate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Jacqueline Andriakos
October 29, 2015

Sadly #TheRocktober will soon come to an end—but don't worry, there's still a bit more time to celebrate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Why does he deserve our attention?

Aside from stocking his social media accounts with gym videos that seriously pump you up, Johnson is a triple threat with a resume that boasts professional wrestling, Baller acting skills (see what I did there?), and being really good at the Internet. (Remember when he set the Guinness World Record for most selfies taken in 3 minutes?)

Piper Kerman, author of Orange Is the New Black, put it best when she wrote about his effect on her fellow inmates during her year in a women's prison: "I am confident that some day in the future The Rock, who was once a professional wrestler, will run for president of the United States, and I think that he will win. I have seen with my own eyes the power of The Rock. The Rock is a uniter, not a divider ... The Rock has an effect on women that transcends divisions of race, age, cultural background, even social class."

RELATED: 10 Inspiring Quotes From The U.S. Women’s National Team

Put simply, The Rock is just the best. In these times, when the bad news seems to be constant—the Kardashians will never quit, and even bacon (bacon!) is no longer safe—we need The Rock.

And with that, here are 12 reasons to <3 him.

This is how he warms up for a workout

Baddest SOB in the gym.

A video posted by therock (@therock) on

 

This is how he finishes a workout

Post cardio bliss.. #WatchYourStep #CauseImFeelinMyself #IHitAlotOfThings #IncludingTheQuan

A video posted by therock (@therock) on

 

His kettlebells look like this...

 

This is how he does Disney World

 

This is how he reacts when young fans interrupt his time with his mom

RELATED: 7 Inspiring Women Athletes Over Age 70

This is what he thinks about "fierce chicks"

What an inspiring story @bekkishae... Two years ago I tore two tendons from my pelvis which travelled up and caused three tears in my abdomen wall forcing me to have emergency surgery. I took this Superman pic of me being silly moments before surgery. As you'll read this AMAZINGLY FIERCE woman just had a radical hysterectomy to get rid of cervical cancer and any future cancers as well. I'm honored that my pre surgery pic inspired her, but what's more heartwarming to me and certainly more important is just how many people around the world she's inspiring -- just by being the fierce woman the universe intended her to be. #FierceChicksRock #CervicalCancerSurvivor #StayStrong 💪🏾 #Repost @bekkishae ・・・ 3 years ago when I had surgery, the Rock had hernia surgery a few months after me and posted the awesome pic on the bottom. It proved he was a fighter and I posted that if I ever had to have surgery, I was going to post my own fierce fighter pic, too. Yesterday, I had a radical hysterectomy to get rid of cervical cancer and rid myself of any future cancers. I'm not nearly as fierce as The Rock...but, really, who is? Thank you, Mr Dwayne Johnson, for motivating me to be strong and kick cancer's booty! #cancersucks #cervicalcancersurvivor #fierce #therock

A photo posted by therock (@therock) on

 

These are his goals

 

This is how he treats his co-workers

#TBT With adrenaline coursing thru my veins as you can tell from the sweat beads rolling down my arm.. this was minutes before I was to deliver my big pre-war speech to over 500 of my Thracian soldiers ready take the field to shoot our massive battle sequence in the mountains of Budapest, Hungary. Buuuuut when 3 year old Westie asks Hercules to play Patty Cake well... Hercules does what any proud papa bear would do... he swallows his adrenaline and plays Patty Cake. 😂 Westie is the beautiful daughter of my long time producing partner Beau Flynn @flynnpictureco and one of the things you can always count on is our movies will always have a common theme - family and protecting it at all cost. And being a sucker when it comes to little children. #SonOfZeusWasReadyToGetViolent #TilPattyCakeBecameMy13thLabor

A photo posted by therock (@therock) on

 

This is his breakfast

 

THIS

 

AND THIS

 

And finally, I'm not sure what this is exactly but it is a "religious experience" by itself

I mean if that doesn't motivate you to kick ass, what will?

Next time you're feeling conflicted, stressed, or down, just remember: The Rock is rooting for you. Get off the couch. Get to the gym, and just imagine The Rock's voice dropping F-bombs (I'm referring to "Focus!") in your ear while you sweat.

Get after it!

RELATED: 24 Motivational Weight Loss and Fitness Quotes

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up