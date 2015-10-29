12 Times The Rock's Instagram Inspired Us to Be Better People

Sadly #TheRocktober will soon come to an end—but don't worry, there's still a bit more time to celebrate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Why does he deserve our attention?

Aside from stocking his social media accounts with gym videos that seriously pump you up, Johnson is a triple threat with a resume that boasts professional wrestling, Baller acting skills (see what I did there?), and being really good at the Internet. (Remember when he set the Guinness World Record for most selfies taken in 3 minutes?)

Piper Kerman, author of Orange Is the New Black, put it best when she wrote about his effect on her fellow inmates during her year in a women's prison: "I am confident that some day in the future The Rock, who was once a professional wrestler, will run for president of the United States, and I think that he will win. I have seen with my own eyes the power of The Rock. The Rock is a uniter, not a divider ... The Rock has an effect on women that transcends divisions of race, age, cultural background, even social class."

Put simply, The Rock is just the best. In these times, when the bad news seems to be constant—the Kardashians will never quit, and even bacon (bacon!) is no longer safe—we need The Rock.

And with that, here are 12 reasons to <3 him.

This is how he warms up for a workout

Baddest SOB in the gym. A video posted by therock (@therock) on Sep 10, 2015 at 6:18pm PDT

This is how he finishes a workout

Post cardio bliss.. #WatchYourStep #CauseImFeelinMyself #IHitAlotOfThings #IncludingTheQuan A video posted by therock (@therock) on Oct 9, 2015 at 10:09am PDT

His kettlebells look like this...

This is how he does Disney World

This is how he reacts when young fans interrupt his time with his mom

This is what he thinks about "fierce chicks"

These are his goals

This is how he treats his co-workers

This is his breakfast

Post-cardio/Pre-training breakfast: Cream on Rice with blueberries, English Muffins, whole eggs, turkey bacon and grilled buffalo. #AndACallousedHandThrowinDueces #ChaseYourGreatness #AndEmbraceTheBigBadBuffalo A photo posted by therock (@therock) on Sep 16, 2015 at 10:10am PDT

THIS

AND THIS

And finally, I'm not sure what this is exactly but it is a "religious experience" by itself

I mean if that doesn't motivate you to kick ass, what will?

Next time you're feeling conflicted, stressed, or down, just remember: The Rock is rooting for you. Get off the couch. Get to the gym, and just imagine The Rock's voice dropping F-bombs (I'm referring to "Focus!") in your ear while you sweat.

Get after it!

