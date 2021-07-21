For decades, Dolly Parton has been the queen of doing and wearing whatever she wants. And as she shared in a new Twitter video, she's still proudly carrying that self-confidence banner.

Parton, 75, wears a strapless leotard over a fishnet bodysuit in the video, accessorized with fingerless gloves, a bowtie, and a pair of bunny ears. "It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband Carl," she wrote in the caption. "Happy birthday my love!"

In the video, Parton said she was recreating her look from her 1978 Playboy cover shoot. "Today is July 20, it's my husband Carl's birthday, and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this. Well, it's for my husband's birthday," she said.

"Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy," the country icon said.

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," she continued. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that." Parton revealed that she did a new photo shoot in the outfit and even shared it with fans.

People were all about Parton's post in the comments. "Dolly you are a worldwide treasure," one person wrote. "Get it Dolly! You look great!" someone else said.

Parton has previously spoken out about body image, telling People in 2018 that "you don't have to look like a supermodel. I really worry a lot about young girls today because they think they have to look like the models or the people on television. We need to be accepting of ourselves in how we are."

Parton shared in a 2020 interview with Marie Claire that she gets energy from her fans. "I'm energized by just what I do," she said. "It's like, work begets work, energy begets energy. I just really stay alive because I just live on creative and spiritual energy. I'm like the little Energizer Bunny. I'm just recharged by the excitement of being able to still be active and to still be able to create stuff and to be still in demand."

The "Jolene" singer has been very open about having plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancement work. She appeared virtually for the #WOW: Whole Health Includes Mental Health event in May and dropped this hilarious gem: "I'm often told I look so happy, but to be honest—that's the Botox. Well not all of it, but some of it anyway!"

Parton also told 60 Minutes Australia that she doesn't expect to look older as she ages. "I've had about all the nips and tucks I can have," she said of having plastic surgery. "The good part with me though, I have my own look. I look kind of cartoonish and cartoons don't really age that much. Even when I'm 90, I'll still probably look about the same way. Just thicker makeup and bigger hair."